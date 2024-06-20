Wego, a leading travel app, has announced a strategic partnership with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national carrier of Pakistan, under which Pakistani travellers will have access to a wide array of flight options and competitive prices.

The collaboration will integrate Pakistan International Airlines' extensive flight network with Wego's state-of-the-art booking platform, offering travellers enhanced convenience and choice of travel to and from Pakistan.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Pakistan International Airlines to enhance travel opportunities, serving expat Pakistanis in the GCC, inbound visitors to Pakistan, and the growing community of Wego users in Pakistan,” said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego, one of the largest online travel marketplaces in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

"This collaboration reaffirms our dedication to facilitating travel planning, providing an extensive range of options, and ensuring a smooth booking process, thereby making travel more accessible and enjoyable for all."

This partnership is designed to cater to a growing group of tech-savvy travellers, by providing easy access to domestic and international flights, competitive fares, and a user-friendly booking experience.

This partnership not only opens up new travel opportunities but also supports Pakistan's growing tourism sector by encouraging more inbound and outbound travel – whether business, leisure or personal visits.

Nausherwan Adil, Chief Commercial Officer of Pakistan International Airlines, said: "This collaboration will significantly expand our reach, allowing us to connect with a wider audience and offer them outstanding travel options.

“We believe that this partnership will greatly improve the overall travel experience for our passengers."

By integrating Pakistan International Airlines' extensive network with Wego's all-encompassing travel marketplace, travellers will have the convenience of exploring a vast array of destinations effortlessly.

