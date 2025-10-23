UAE - United Hospitality Management (UHM), a leader in luxury and mixed-use hospitality management, has been appointed by Dubai Duty Free (DDF) to operate The Creekside Hotel which was previously managed by Jumeirah.

The premium property will relaunch under Accor’s lifestyle-led MGallery Hotel Collection, marking a new chapter for one of Dubai’s celebrated hospitality and sporting destinations.

Located minutes away from Dubai International Airport and overlooking the historic Dubai Creek, the hotel has long been recognised as a hidden gem within the city, combining sweeping views, modern architecture and easy connectivity to Dubai’s business and leisure districts. The property also holds a unique place in Dubai’s cultural fabric as the home of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, an arena synonymous with the annual Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a tournament that attracts some of the biggest names in global sport.

The rebrand under MGallery will further enhance the hotel’s positioning, with plans to upgrade the hotel facilities in alignment with the MGallery brand standards. Once complete, the hotel will embody the boutique storytelling and sense of place that MGallery properties are known for worldwide.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director Dubai Duty Free, said: “This property and the Tennis Stadium, which incorporates the original Irish Village bar and restaurant, have long popular with Dubai residents as well as business and leisure visitors. By partnering with UHM, we are ensuring that the Creekside Hotel is not only managed with operational excellence but also refreshed with a bold new vision. Guests can look forward to an elevated experience that continues to reflect Dubai Duty Free’s commitment to excellence in hospitality, and world-class sporting events.”

The decision to reintroduce the hotel under Accor’s MGallery Hotel Collection reflects a shared vision among all partners to align iconic destinations with brands that prioritise individuality, story-driven experiences, and cultural depth.

The appointment is also a major milestone in UHM’s expansion, as the group builds on its strong track record of partnerships with global brands across Europe, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia. For Dubai Duty Free, the collaboration ensures that the hotel continues to thrive at the intersection of hospitality, sport and entertainment, reinforcing its role as a key pillar of the city’s lifestyle offering.

Klaus Assmann, COO of United Hospitality Management Middle East, India & SE Asia, said: “The Creekside Hotel holds a special place in Dubai’s history, and we are privileged to be working with Dubai Duty Free to curate its next chapter. Reintroducing the property under the MGallery Collection elevates its unique character and allows us to craft bespoke guest journeys that blend modern luxury with the hotel’s deep connection to sport and culture. This partnership represents exactly the type of collaboration that defines UHM’s global growth strategy.”

As part of UHM’s portfolio, the Creekside Hotel will benefit from a sharpened operational strategy, enhanced guest services and a pipeline of lifestyle activations that draw on its unique setting by the Creek and its strong links to Dubai’s sporting calendar.

The collaboration also underscores UHM’s commitment to aligning with landmark properties that embody both heritage and innovation, ensuring lasting value for partners and memorable experiences for guests.

