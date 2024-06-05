The UAE climbed from 13th to 6th globally for international tourism receipts in 2023 after logging $51.90 billion.

Leading the rankings were the US at $176 billion, followed by Spain, the UK, France, and Italy, according to the UN World Tourism Barometer (UNWTO).

Other top earners included Turkey, Australia, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, which rounded out the top 15.

Gaining positions versus pre-pandemic rankings were the UK to third from fifth, Turkey to seventh from 12th, Canada to ninth from 15th and Saudi Arabia to 12th from 27th.

Croatia, Morocco, and the Dominican Republic also climbed positions in the top 50 by receipts, as did Qatar and Colombia.

