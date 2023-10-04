The UAE Embassy in Bangkok issued an advisory on Tuesday after a shooting incident at a mall rocked Thailand's capital city.

All Emiratis who were present near the area were "safe and sound", the mission stressed in a post on the platform X.

At least one person was killed and six were wounded in the incident, according to local authorities. Hundreds of people fled the upmarket Siam Paragon mall in the heart of Bangkok as shots rang out around 4.30pm (0930 GMT), witnesses said.

Thai police said they have detained a 14-year-old boy over the shooting. Dozens of emergency response vehicles could be seen outside one of the shopping centre's main entrances in the wake of the incident.

The UAE Embassy called on citizens in the city to follow all safety instructions issued by the local authorities.

It also urged Emiratis to register for the Tawajodi service and immediately contact the hotline 0097180024 in case of emergencies.

