Travelling from the UAE during the summer holidays can be an expensive affair. However, there are a few hacks that can help you save some vacation money.

For example, did you know there is a ‘cheapest week of summer’ where trips are more affordable?

Research conducted by online travel agency Skyscanner revealed that 91 per cent UAE travellers are planning to get away this summer; however, nearly half (48 per cent) are yet to book their holidays. When it comes to deals, only 4 per cent of UAE travellers are searching for trips during what the company called the “cheapest week of summer”.

The research saw the participation of 1,000 UAE-based respondents.

The global travel site has revealed some tips that can help travellers bag the best deals:

1. Cheapest weak of summer

The first two weeks of the school holidays are the most popular time to travel, but it is also the most expensive. “Skyscanner’s data shows that on average, travellers can save 10 per cent by travelling the week of August 19 versus the start of July, meaning an average saving of Dh760 for a family of four.”

2. Fly on a weekday

Travellers can save up to 35 per cent on the cost of their flights this July and August by flying on less popular days of the week.

“For instance, flying to Türkiye on a Friday, instead of a Saturday, means a family of four can save up Dh669 on average for their return travel this July and August,” said Skyscanner.

Over 90 per cent of UAE travellers said they would be willing to change the day and/or week of their summer holidays to save.

3. Search to get the best deals

For UAE residents yet to book their summer trips, flights are estimated to cost Dh431 per person on average. “However, Skyscanner can reveal deals to holiday favourites including Georgia from Dh274 return, Israel from Dh344, Cyprus from Dh348 and Jordan from Dh359 this August.”

4. Switch your departure airport

Airfares from different UAE airports will vary, depending on a number of factors — such as which airlines are based there and which routes they serve, “meaning some will be busier than others at peak times”.

The company’s travel expert Ayoub El Mamoun said: “Our research shows that over half of UAE travellers (58 per cent) make sacrifices, including spending fewer meals out, takeaway coffees and new clothes, in order to save for their summer holidays, but are less likely to shop around for holidays in the way they would when doing their weekly shop.

“There’s so much money to be saved if consumers compare their travel options, so we’re building the tools for travellers to do this quickly and easily.”

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

