Tunisia’s tourism revenues have exceeded US$2.2 billion from the beginning of the year until the end of November.

According to the National Tourism Office, the number of incoming tourists reached approximately 9.9 million, with expectations that the figure will surpass 10 million by the end of the year, marking a record high.

The tourism sector contributes nine percent to Tunisia’s GDP, employs around 400,000 workers, and serves as a key source of the country’s foreign currency reserves.