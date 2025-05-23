Tunis – United Kingdom's Ambassador to Tunisia Roderick Drummond vioced optimism about the growth of British tourism to Tunisia, underscoring both the rising visitors' number and a growing interest in more diversified travel experiences.

Speaking to TAP in an interview at the agency’s studio, the ambassador said Tunisia is on track to welcome 11 million visitors this year, including a significant increase from the UK.

“The number of the British people coming is going up. It will be 400,000 in the course of this year—it was up 60% last year. They are coming back in a high number,” he stated.

Drummond pointed out a shift in British tourist preferences, with more travellers—particularly students and families—seeking personalised and unique holidays rather than traditional package tours.

“I think there are more of our students of different ages, different family circumstances, who are looking for independent holidays or looking for something special, which Tunisia can offer,” he said.

He highlighted Tunisia’s potential in niche tourism segments, citing ecotourism, wellness and spa experiences, as well as the country’s rich cultural heritage, Mediterranean climate, and renowned cuisine.

“I think there is a real scope to take the tourism offer upmarket,” the ambassador underlined, welcoming the recent launch of a new promotional campaign by the Ministry of Tourism aimed at repositioning Tunisia’s image abroad.

“Tunisia has more to offer than just sunshine and beautiful beaches. There is a lot going on here, and I think that is what a lot of our tourists want,” he added.

Drummond also commended the progress in air connectivity between the two countries. “Currently, we have got between 56 and 68 flights to Enfidha per week, and four flights to Djerba. More are being added in the course of this year, in addition to the direct flights from London to Tunis-Carthage," he specified.

