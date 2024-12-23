Bahrain - Sunset Hotels & Resorts, a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, has announced that it has fast-tracked its expansion by introducing CASA METT and METT Residences, premiering in 2025 as part of the globally celebrated METT brand.

The METT Residences portfolio promises an exciting international pipeline, starting with Bahrain, in a partnership with Esterad Amwaj in bringing the first of its kind METT Hotel & Residences to Amwaj Beachfront, featuring 220 keys, branded villas and residences that promise to elevate luxury and wellness on the Amwaj Beachfront.

These milestones are in line with its vision to establish 20 properties under management or operation by 2026, said a statement from Sunset Hotels & Resorts.

The METT brand has pioneered a relaxed luxury lifestyle in hospitality, earning a strong reputation for exceptional guest satisfaction and remarkable dining and entertainment experiences, stated the hospitality group.

This move follows recent announcements including the introduction of METT Singapore by assuming management of the iconic Hotel Fort Canning, and a new METT Hotel & Residences in Bahrain in 2025.

Following the success of METT Bodrum and METT Marbella - Estepona, the brand is ready to expand its impact even further with new lifestyle properties debuting next year.

Sunset Hotels & Resorts said it will be boosting the METT Hotel & Residences portfolio in 2025 with the opening of a branded property in Bahrain on Amwaj island along with Isola Beach and Raise Fitness, while for CASA METT properties portfolio expansion it will kick off with a premier Spanish project - CASA METT Sitges.

Making its debut at Sitges in Q3, CASA METT will deliver a fresh approach to upscale hospitality in the vibrant coastal town located 40 minutes away from METT Barcelona.

The collection is set to expand with more locations planned across Europe, the GCC, South Asia, and North Africa, it added.

Antonio Gonzalez, the Chairman and Group CEO of SHG, said: "These developments represent a crucial moment in the expansion of Sunset Hotels & Resorts. With a robust pipeline of projects across the Europe, GCC, South Asia, and North Africa, we are committed to expanding our presence in key markets and delivering luxury lifestyle experiences that redefine hospitality standards globally."

CASA METT, he stated, consists of stunning properties offering that cosy feeling of home, in some of the world's most extraordinary destinations.

"Whether nestled by the seaside or in the heart of a bustling city, these elegantly crafted hotels are packed with what the METT brand is all about: laid-back luxury in an environment that promotes social interactions and an incredible guest experience," he noted.

"Ensuring guests feel at ease while away from home, each CASA METT property features a signature dining experience curated by SHG, combining urban and beachside tranquility with exceptional service and tailored amenities," he added.

According to him, METT Residences offers a new level of lifestyle living, designed for those who seek a harmonious mix of elegance, comfort, and modernity. With spaces curated for both relaxation and connection, each residence is a sanctuary of understated luxury.

"Whether you’re looking for a short stay or a permanent home, METT Residences promise an immersive experience where refined style meets a vibrant, social atmosphere, perfectly balancing the comforts of home with the allure of a luxury getaway, stated Gonzalez.

Jaime Buxo Clos, CEO of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, SHG, said: "Our expansion reflects the evolution of our vision and capabilities. These new ventures underscore our dedication to excellence in every aspect, from service to design."

"As we continue to expand globally, this next step reinforces SHG’s position as a leading 360-degree hospitality company and a global hotel operator," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).