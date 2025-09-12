RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism announced record-breaking results for the "Saudi Summer" program, with more than 32 million domestic and international tourists visiting destinations across the Kingdom, marking a 26 percent increase compared to the summer season of 2024.



Tourist spending also reached new highs, with total expenditures from domestic and international visitors amounting to SR53.2 billion, representing a 15 percent year-on-year increase.

Notably, the southern Asir region saw exceptional growth in tourist arrivals from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, recording a 49 percent jump over the previous summer.



This success reflects the efforts of the Saudi tourism ecosystem to develop and promote the sector in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a leading global tourism destination.

These efforts include creating distinctive tourism products, hosting international events and cultural activities, and improving service quality to meet tourists’ aspirations and achieve the vision’s goals.



Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb launched the Saudi Summer program in June during a workshop that brought together the tourism ecosystem with partners from both the public and private sectors.

The program, with the theme of “Color Your Summer,” promoted six diverse destinations, including coastal escapes in Jeddah and the Red Sea, and mountainous retreats in Taif, Al-Baha, and Asir. Key highlights included the Esports World Cup as well as Jeddah and Asir Seasons, which offered a wide range of activities and shows.



The Kingdom’s efforts are ongoing to attract visitors year-round, with preparations already underway to launch the Saudi Winter season, which promises more global events and innovative tourism offerings.

