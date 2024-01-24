Riyadh – The new national full service carrier of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh Air, has teamed up with Almosafer, a subsidiary of the listed Seera Group Holding, to fast-track the growth of an internationally competitive tourism sector in the Kingdom.

Upon this collaboration that was unveiled during the Saudi Tourism Forum in Riyadh, Almosafer has become the inaugural travel partner of Riyadh Air in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

CEO of Almosafer, Muzzammil Ahussain, said: “As a digital-first company, Almosafer develops and incorporates industry-leading digital solutions to redefine superior travel experiences for customers everywhere.”

Ahussain added: “Riyadh Air is a digitally native airline and by harnessing Almosafer’s strengths as the leading travel platform in KSA, we aim to accelerate our shared vision of elevating Riyadh and Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map, and spotlighting the cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and modern attractions these destinations offer.”

As Riyadh Air prepares to operate its first flight in 2025, the digital airline and the global travel agency will test and innovate tech solutions that will enhance business efficiency.

Riyadh Air, meanwhile, plans to connect travellers to more than 100 destinations by 2030.

Chief Operating Officer of Riyadh Air, Vincent Coste, said: “As we focus on shaping the future of flying and showcase the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and stunning natural attractions to tourists from around the world, our collaboration with the leading travel partner in the Middle East will maximise customer satisfaction through a choice offering of convenient and seamless digital-first travel solutions.”

In March 2023, Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, announced the establishment of Riyadh Air as a PIF wholly owned company.

