RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has mandated all booking platforms and applications to remove listings for tourist and private hospitality facilities operating without a valid ministry license, effective from Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.



The ministry warned that stringent penalties including fines of up to SR1 million or closure of facilities, or of both will be taken against tourist establishments operating without a valid license. Names of the violators will be publicized in the local media at their own personal expense.



The ministry's new directive aims to enhance the quality of services provided to both domestic and international tourists throughout the Kingdom. It is part of a broader campaign aimed at improving adherence to licensing and classification standards within the hospitality sector. The ministry seeks to ensure that all facilities meet the conditions and requirements stipulated in the Tourism Law and its associated regulations.



The ministry emphasized the obligation of all hospitality facilities, including private establishments, to have a valid license for their operation. This mandate follows the ministry’s observation of tourist and private hospitality facilities listing units on local and international booking platforms without the necessary licenses or prior to obtaining them. In response, the ministry has formally directed all travel and tourism service providers — both local and international platforms — to remove unlicensed or unauthorized facilities from their listings immediately. Additionally, platforms must ensure that classification information displayed aligns with the official classifications provided by the Ministry of Tourism.



The ministry had reported violations by some hospitality facilities, which have been marketing their units on local and international booking platforms without having the mandatory licenses or permits to function, in clear violations of the ministry’s regulations and the required quality standards. As a result, the ministry has instructed all travel and tourism service providers and local and international booking platforms to promptly remove unlicensed or unauthorized facilities from their listings.



As part of its commitment to improving hospitality standards, the ministry launched the "Our Guests Are Priority" campaign, which underscores the importance of complying with the licensing and classification requirements. It also encourages customers to report concerns regarding hospitality services through the Unified Tourism Center number 930.

