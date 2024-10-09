NEOM — NEOM announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Asas Al-Muhaileb Company to establish a complex of factories for producing ready-mixed green concrete at a cost of up to SR700 million.



The complex will include a number of specialized factories designed to support construction operations in The Line, the cognitive city currently under development in NEOM.



Asas Al Muhaileb, a Saudi company specializing in construction and engineering, is currently building the complex in NEOM. With these machines, the company will also operate the factories once they are fully completed, which will have a production capacity of more than 20,000 cubic meters of ready-mix green concrete per day.



“The establishment of the concrete factories complex represents an achievement, which adds to a series of other achievements that highlight the continuous progress in NEOM projects. It also confirms the position and leadership of the construction sector in Saudi Arabia, and the pivotal role played by local partnerships in implementing this exceptional, sustainable project with high efficiency,” said Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM.



The advanced concrete plant complex will utilize the best sustainability solutions, including carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technology, and energy-saving solutions, while most of the quantities produced will be used in the construction of “The Line”.



The new complex is scheduled to start operations next month, supported by a fleet of equipment and vehicles.



It is expected to be fully operational in 2025.



The opening of the complex comes at a time when construction work on The Line is progressing at a rapid pace, with approximately 1,000 out of more than 30,000 foundations of the project being completed so far.

