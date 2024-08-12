RIYADH — The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) announced that the number of visitors to events during the second quarter of this year exceeded 16 million, representing an increase of approximately 130% compared to the same period last year, which saw 7 million visitors.



In addition, the total number of licenses issued reached 1,529, reflecting a 7.3% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023, when 1,425 licenses were issued.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).