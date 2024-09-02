RED SEA — Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has secured its second operating license for a water aerodrome from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).



The license for Shebara Resort was handed over by GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej to RSG’s Group CEO, John Pagano, at The Red Sea destination.



Al-Duailej highlighted that the award is part of GACA’s aviation transformation program, which aims to boost competition and investment in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda. Through the Saudi Aviation Strategy, GACA is driving unprecedented growth in the sector, supporting major projects like Red Sea Global with enhanced aviation infrastructure and connectivity while ensuring the highest levels of safety and quality.



John Pagano described the license as one of the final steps toward opening Shebara Resort to the world.



“Soon, guests will be arriving by seaplane to this iconic resort in anticipation of enjoying a truly peerless escape,” he said.



“As owners of the Kingdom’s first seaplane airline and its only two water aerodromes, we are firmly establishing ourselves as leaders within tourism and aviation.”



Located on Sheybarah Island, Shebara Resort is set to open next month. RSG previously secured Saudi Arabia’s first operating license for a water aerodrome at Ummahat Island.



In the first half of this year, more than 520 flights carrying over 1,200 passengers were completed using a fleet of Cessna aircraft, and RSG expects to transport 3,800 passengers by the end of 2024.



In 2023, RSG launched Fly Red Sea, the Kingdom’s first seaplane company and water aerodrome operator. The Red Sea International Airport began receiving domestic flights in September 2023, with international flights starting in April 2024, including a twice-weekly route to Dubai International Airport.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).