Abha: Aseer Investment Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced today the establishment of a new holding company in partnership with Rikaz.

This company will develop unique tourism projects in the Aseer region, aiming to transform it into a world-class tourist destination that blends authentic heritage with sustainable development.

The goal is to enhance the visitor experience by offering unique opportunities to connect with local culture.



The new company is committed to promoting sustainable tourism by protecting the environment, developing local communities, and collaborating with local artisans and businesses to preserve Aseer’s heritage and the beauty of its natural landscape.