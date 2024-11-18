Saudi Arabia - Aroya Cruises chose the name “Khuzama” - the Arabic name for lavender - inspired by the lavender flower with its purple colour, which has become a Saudi national cultural icon and is considered a symbol of luxury.

The lavender colour is used in the official reception ceremonies’ carpets, reflecting the generosity of the land and the richness of Saudi cultural heritage.

The concept is designed to give luxury seekers an elevated and enriched experience on board from the moment they step foot on the ship, Aroya said. Combining comfort and relaxation with Arabian hospitality, Khuzama promises guests a luxury experience at sea.

On-board Aroya, Khuzam guests can choose from 150+ VIP suites and 1 Royal villa, each featuring walk-in wardrobes, spacious balconies and luxurious bath amenities, as well as plenty of space. Passengers benefit from additional enhancements including complimentary Wi-Fi, priority embarkation and disembarkation, luggage delivery and a dedicated butler service.

Beyond the accommodations, there is an exclusive Khuzama Restaurant and Khuzama Lounge for guests to enjoy. The elegant Khuzama Restaurant offers a rotating menu that blends Saudi and French cuisine, while the 24-hour Khuzama Lounge is a comfortable space for guests to enjoy drinks and light bites.

Dr Jorg Rudolph, President of Aroya Cruises, commented: “We are proud to be launching the Khuzama experience for our premium Aroya guests. Our luxury travellers are seeking something a little extra; exclusive experiences and elevated facilities combined with a deeply personal and curated service. Aroya is already incredibly special, but the Khuzama concept goes one step further with the most luxurious way to explore the wonders of Saudi by sea.”

In addition to the Khuzama Experience, the 1,678-cabin Aroya ship will feature 20 entertainment venues, 29 restaurants, lounges and cafes, a bespoke spa and wellness service complete with thermal suite and beauty clinic, two swimming pools, and the largest retail area of any cruise ship in the world, covering 1,585 sqm, as well as the largest Kids Zone in the industry covering 1,858 sqm.

Aroya Cruises sets sail on December 16 from Jeddah with a three-night sailing that includes a visit to a Red Sea private island. The Khuzama Experience is priced from SAR1,535 per guest, per night.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).