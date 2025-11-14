RIYADH — Red Sea Global (RSG) announced the official opening of AMAALA Triple Bay during the 2025 TOURISE Summit in Riyadh, confirming that the destination will begin welcoming visitors by January 2026.

RSG CEO John Pagano reaffirmed the announcement in a post on X on Nov. 11, saying: “In the months ahead, we’ll open the first six of 31 resorts, alongside the AMAALA Yacht Club and Corallium marine life institute.”

AMAALA is expected to create up to 50,000 jobs and contribute SR11 billion ($3 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s GDP upon completion.

Among the first properties scheduled to open at Triple Bay are:

• Equinox Resort and Residences, AMAALA: 128 rooms and suites, 21 branded residences, a subterranean spa grotto, hyperbaric chambers, IV therapies, an Equinox Fitness Club, and five dining venues.

• Four Seasons Resort and Residences, AMAALA: 202 rooms, 25 residences, six dining outlets, a Kids For All Seasons program, and a Discovery Centre.

• Nammos Resort and Residences, AMAALA: 110 rooms, 20 apartments, and exclusive dining options.

• Rosewood Resort, AMAALA: 110 rooms, 26 residences, family and wellness-focused zones, and the Asaya Spa.

• Six Senses, AMAALA: 100 pool suites and villas, 25 branded residences, and a 3,000 m² spa offering sleep, yoga, fitness, detox, longevity, and biohacking programs.

The AMAALA Yacht Club will feature an events calendar that includes the Grand Finale of The Ocean Race in 2027 and will host a sailing academy.

The Corallium marine life institute will serve as a key attraction, offering immersive exhibits focused on Red Sea ecosystems.

RSG will also open the AMAALA Hotel within the Staff Village to support destination operations.

“Deriving from the Arabic word for hope, AMAALA offers a new coastal lifestyle rooted in wellness,” Pagano said. “Guests and residents are invited to discover what it means to live longer and better, whether through retreats or sea and sun activities.”

