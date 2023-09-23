ALULA — In the heart of AlUla Governorate, nestled in the northwest of the Kingdom, a dream cherished by its people for generations has found its way into reality. This dream, nurtured and supported by the visionary leadership, has elevated AlUla to the echelons of global tourism, experiencing an unprecedented surge in visitors, as indicated by recent statistics.



The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has set its sights on an ambitious goal -- to welcome 2 million tourists by the year 2035.



Behind this remarkable transformation stand hundreds of young men and women, passionately dedicated to showcasing the splendors of this region. AlUla, a place where history has been etched for millennia, remains a living testament to the past, preserving its ancient treasures.



It boasts extraordinary archaeological sites and one-of-a-kind tourist attractions, making it one of the world's most extensive open-air museums.



From ancient relics and burial sites to awe-inspiring sculptures and natural rock formations, AlUla has it all.



Notably, it is home to the historic Nabataean city of Hegra, the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Kingdom, and the Dadan archaeological site, a wellspring of enrichment for the Arabic language.



This year's celebration of the 93rd National Day, under the theme "We Dream, and We Achieve," is a nod to Saudi projects that have transcended dreams to become reality. Among these achievements are the endeavors in AlUla, powered by the unwavering dedication of the RCU. Their aim? To solidify AlUla's standing as a global hub for archaeological, cultural, and natural tourism.



AlUla Vision, launched earlier by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, pays homage to AlUla's historical significance, etching its path through the sands of time. This visionary plan seeks to safeguard AlUla's unique natural and cultural tapestry, fostering cultural heritage for the world and aligning with the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Upon fruition, it promises not only an economic boon through increased tourism but also a multitude of opportunities for the local community, all while contributing to the Kingdom's GDP.

