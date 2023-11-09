Muscat: Salalah Port received today, Thursday, November 9, 2023 two cruise ships carrying 5,189 passengers, including 2,514 tourists. As part of their tourism programme in a number of ports around the world.

The programme for passengers of the two cruise ships coming from Egypt and heading to the Muscat Governorate and then to the Republic of Mauritius includes tours of the most important archaeological, tourist and historical landmarks for which Dhofar Governorate is famous for, in addition to beaches and traditional markets in the city of Salalah.

It is worth noting that the Sultanate of Oman witnesses the visit of a number of cruise ships annually due to its distinguished maritime location overlooking the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, and the Sea of Oman.

