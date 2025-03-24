AMMAN: Royal Jordanian Airline (RJ) has introduced a new direct flight service between Amman and Washington, D.C., offering two weekly flights, further solidifying its role as a prominent airline bridging the Middle East and North America.

The new route, which will operate on Tuesdays and Sundays, will utilise Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The expansion is designed to improve connectivity between the two capitals, catering to government, business, and tourism passengers, as well as expatriates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The inauguration event was attended by key figures, including Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni, CEO of Airport International Group Nicolas Devillier, US embassy’s Chargé d'Affaires Rohit Nepal, and Chairman of the Jordan Tourism Board Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat.

Tahtamouni emphasised the importance of the new route in boosting Jordan’s status as a regional aviation hub, facilitating passenger travel between Washington and Amman, while also promoting tourism in the Kingdom.

RJ CEO Samer Majali described the route as a strategic expansion, complementing the airline’s existing direct services to Chicago, New York, and Detroit, highlighting RJ's dedication to boosting Jordan-US relations and providing an "outstanding" travel experience.

This move is part of RJ's broader strategy to expand its network to 60 destinations and grow its fleet to 42 aircraft in the coming years.

RJ has recently added five modern Embraer aircraft to its fleet, with plans to introduce three more, as well as new A320neo aircraft for medium-haul routes and Boeing 787-9 aircraft for long-haul flights.

These aircraft will feature enhanced cabins, advanced entertainment systems, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

