Saudi Arabia - The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and General Hotel Management (GHM) have announced the opening of its first groundbreaking project - The Chedi Hegra - that marks a new chapter in the development of AlUla as a world-class tourist destination.

Nestled within the ancient Nabataean site of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first Unesco World Heritage Site, the property will be the Kingdom’s first seven-star hotel to open, offering guests a harmonious blend of rich history, luxurious comfort, and cultural immersion.

According to RCU, a key focus of the development is its commitment to sustainable development.

The hotel’s design aligns with RCU’s Sustainability Charter for AlUla, ensuring minimal environmental impact through a light-touch tourism approach that emphasises the use of local materials wherever possible during the development process. RCU has also ensured that the new property will create at least 120 jobs.

The Chedi Hegra will feature 35 bespoke guest rooms, with each meticulously designed to reflect the harmony between luxury and the surrounding natural landscape, the rooms integrate existing structures – such as the Hegra railway station – into the architecture, preserving the integrity of the region’s rich cultural heritage whilst introducing contemporary luxury to the heart of the desert.

RCU pointed out that gaps in the masonry were restored with lime-based materials that allow the stone to breathe.

The main restaurant is in the eatery of the former train station, with a gleaming 1906 locomotive at the centre of the room.

The trains' maintenance area has been conserved and is visible through a glass floor in the restaurant.

Plumbing and electrical works are supported by a separate structure created inside the stone walls, after which the internal walls were placed. Earthen buildings on the site have been conserved and converted into a spa and gym, it stated.

Axel Jarosch, Vice President of Hotels & Resorts at RCU, said: "The Chedi Hegra will stand as a model for authentic luxury, blending modern hospitality with the timeless heritage of AlUla. This project embodies the vision of our Journey Through Time masterplan, which celebrates AlUla’s history and culture, offering travellers an unforgettable experience in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring locations."

"It also reflects our dedication to sustainable growth, and we are confident this project will set a new benchmark for luxury experiences in AlUla," he stated.

The hotel will offer guests a range of amenities, with three distinct culinary experiences, including Prima Classe, a fine dining restaurant housed in the former Hegra railway station featuring a unique heritage exhibition,

The Fort Restaurant which is uniquely set within the walls of the historic Hegra Fort, and The Water Basin Restaurant, named for the sunken water basin seating area with unobstructed views of Hegra’s breathtaking landscape.

According to Jarosch, additional amenities include the Chedi Spa, boasting six treatment rooms, two post-treatment rooms, and two hydrothermal rooms, as well as a fitness & pool centre, situated in transformed mud brick villas.

From pre-arrival curated guides highlighting key attractions to bespoke in-room amenities featuring local dates, nuts, and fruits, guests are immersed in AlUla’s unique character from the outset of their stay.

The hotel's dedication to authenticity is evident in details such as welcome drinks inspired by local traditions, opportunities to engage with the ancient Nabataean language, and a dedicated Saudi Coffee House offering educational journeys into this cultural touchstone.

Beyond the hotel walls, guests can partake in curated experiences like exploring the wildlife reserves, witnessing a traditional falcon show, or embarking on a Bedouin Expedition, all designed to foster a deeper appreciation for AlUla's enduring legacy.

"We are delighted to welcome guests to The Chedi Hegra, a landmark destination that celebrates AlUla’s incredible history while providing an unparalleled luxury experience," said Mahmoud Sakr, the General Manager at The Chedi Hegra.

"Our vision is to create a retreat where visitors can explore the wonders of Hegra, indulge in the finest hospitality, and connect with the soul of this extraordinary region," he noted.

As The Chedi Hegra officially opens its doors, it invites guests from around the world to experience a unique blend of history, luxury and sustainability.

"Visitors can now embark on an unforgettable journey through time, surrounded by the awe-inspiring landscapes and heritage of AlUla, while enjoying world-class amenities and exceptional hospitality in one of the most historically significant locations on the planet," added Sakr.

