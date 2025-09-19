Saudi Arabia - Plaza Premium Group, the world’s leading airport hospitality provider, is delighted to announce the opening of its new Regional Headquarter Office in Riyadh, the Group’s second regional base in EMEA, marking a significant milestone in the company’s Middle East & Africa expansion and commemorating 10 years of serving passengers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The opening ceremony, held on 14 September 2025, was attended by distinguished guests from government entities, airport authorities, airlines, and industry partners.

The event was graced by the presence of Song Hoi See, Founder & CEO, Bora İşbulan, Deputy CEO, and Okan Küfeci, SVP EMEA, who shared their vision for Plaza Premium Group’s continued growth and contribution to elevating airport hospitality in the Middle East and Africa.



The Riyadh office will serve as a hub for Plaza Premium Group’s operations across the Middle East and Africa, enhancing collaboration and regional support for airport lounges, hotels, meet & greet, fast track, and concierge services. This new base reflects the group’s vision for continued innovation and the delivery of world-class hospitality experiences.



“The opening of our Riyadh regional office is a proud milestone as we advance our presence in Saudi Arabia and broaden our impact across the region. Our local partnerships and talented workforce continue to set new standards in airport hospitality, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” stated Song Hoi See, Founder & CEO of Plaza Premium Group.

"We are currently operating in Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Red Sea International Airport, employing over 350 team members in Saudi Arabia, and working closely with government authorities to nurture aviation and hospitality talent. We are serving an average of 100,000 guests every month. With a Saudization rate of 60% – and a target of 80% – alongside a graduate training program preparing the next generation of aviation and hospitality leaders, we remain deeply committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” he said.

This expansion reinforces PPG’s dedication to developing local expertise and supporting economic growth in line with the Kingdom’s national goals.



Bora İşbulan, Deputy CEO, added “This is a landmark occasion as it coincides with our 10th year of serving passengers in the Kingdom. Over the past decade, Plaza Premium Group has had the privilege of working alongside our valued partners, stakeholders, and colleagues in the Kingdom to redefine the travel experience and set new benchmarks in airport hospitality."



"Saudi Arabia is a cornerstone of our global strategy, and Riyadh is the ideal base for our regional headquarters. This office not only strengthens our operational presence but also serves as a hub for innovation, partnerships, and delivering world-class passenger services that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”



PLAZA PREMIUM GROUP



Plaza Premium Group (PPG) is the global leader in integrated airport hospitality and passenger service solutions, operating the largest network of airport lounges worldwide and offering a 360-degree airport hospitality experience with 14 brands under its portfolio, operating in 150 countries across 600 international and domestic airports and serving 24 million passengers annually. With a mission to Make Travel Better, the group introduced the world's first independent airport lounge concept in 1998. Plaza Premium Lounge, Plaza Premium First - award-winning airport lounges, Aerotel - the world’s largest airport transit hotel chain, Refreshhh by Aerotel, ALLWAYS - airport passenger services, airport dining concepts, Smart Traveller – innovative digital experience and rewards platform, and One Travel Experience Ecosystem (OneTECO), the group is at the forefront of transforming airport experiences for the better through innovative and human-led solutions.



PPG’s commitment extends beyond its brands, as it also provides lounge management and hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances, and corporations worldwide. Plaza Premium Group has over 100 accolades, demonstrating its exceptional achievements and commitment to service excellence. Notably, the group has received the prestigious "World's Best Independent Airport Lounge" award at the World Airline Awards by Skytrax for nine consecutive years from 2016 to 2025. With a team of over 6,000 dedicated professionals worldwide, and through a continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence, the group is experiencing exponential growth globally.



