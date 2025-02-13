Muscat: Khareef season in Dhofar attracted approximately 1,048,000 visitors between June 21 and September 21, 2024, reflecting a 9 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, when the number of visitors reached 962,000, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The estimates indicate that the number of Omani visitors rose by 70.1 percent, reaching 734,588 compared to 676,009 in 2023. Visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries increased by 16.9 percent, totaling 176,643 compared to 161,472 in the same period of 2023. Meanwhile, visitors from other Arab countries saw a 3.6 percent rise, reaching 37,790 compared to 35,095 in the previous year.

The statistics revealed that the number of visitors from Asian countries to Dhofar’s Khareef season between June 21 and September 21, 2024, increased by 8.3 percent, reaching approximately 86,678 visitors compared to 78,401 in the same period of 2023.

Additionally, the number of European visitors rose by 0.5 percent, reaching around 7,992 visitors compared to 7,433 in 2023.

Visitors from other countries totaled 4,060 in 2024, reflecting a 0.3 percent increase from the 3,008 visitors recorded in 2023.

According to NCSI, 794,596 visitors arrived via land borders during the Khareef season in 2024, compared to 722,795 in 2023.

Meanwhile, 253,155 visitors traveled to Dhofar via air, an increase from 239,401 in the previous year.

The statistics also indicated that from June 21 to September 21, 2024, there were 103,073 international flights and 150,082 domestic flights.

Over the past two years, Dhofar Governorate has witnessed the development and inauguration of several tourism projects in collaboration between the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Dhofar Municipality, and Omran Group.

These projects include Darbat and Hamrir viewpoints, the Al Mughsail waterfront, the redevelopment of Ain Jarziz, and two tourism projects in Mirbat: Al Damr Viewpoint and the first phase of Aghbeer Recreational Park. Additionally, Shat Viewpoint in Rakhyut has been upgraded.

During the 2024 Khareef season, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) launched several promotional programs to attract visitors.

These included advertising on billboards across Oman and GCC countries, hosting influencers and content creators from within and outside Oman to cover events and tourist sites, and run promotional campaigns on the ministry’s social media accounts.

The season was also promoted through external media platforms such as MBC TV and its digital platforms.

