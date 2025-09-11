The Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has signed a contract in Muscat with the National Travel Operator to develop an integrated digital platform.

This project will enable licensed Omani independent tourist guides to directly showcase their services and experiences to tourists.

It will also ensure these offerings are promoted locally and internationally through global distribution channels, reported ONA.

The project consists of two main phases. Phase one involves preparing and developing the digital content for tourist experiences.

This includes writing professional descriptions and providing guides with instructions and tools to produce high-quality visual content.

The content will also be optimised to meet the requirements of search engines and global booking platforms.

Phase two involves launching the digital platform itself. It will be directly linked to global distribution channels and will feature an integrated booking system, support in both Arabic and English, and electronic payment services.

The platform will also provide guides with a dedicated portal to manage their content and experiences.

Additionally, the project includes a comprehensive digital marketing plan with advertising campaigns across digital platforms, promotion on global booking sites, and improved search engine visibility.

This will enhance the presence of Omani tourist experiences and increase booking rates.

The contract was signed on behalf of the Ministry by Azzan Qasim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, and on behalf of the operator by Shabib bin Mohammed Al Maamari, General Manager of the National Travel Operator.

