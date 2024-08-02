The number of hotel and lodging establishments in Al Dhahirah increased by 41 per cent in 2024.

ONA:Al Dhahirah Governorate, specifically the Wilayat of Ibri, is witnessing a significant increase in tourism and trade activities with the onset of Dhofar's Khareef Season 2024. This surge is primarily due to visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as Ibri is strategically located near the Empty Quarter border crossing that connects the Sultanate of Oman with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Additionally, visitors arriving through Al-Buraimi Governorate use al Dhahirah as a rest stop on their road journey to spend their vacation in Dhofar.

Ali bin Khamis al Sudairi, Assistant Director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in Al Dhahirah Governorate, explained that the Wilayat of Ibri is experiencing increased demand for hotel establishments from visitors of Dhofar's Khareef Season arriving from various GCC countries. He noted that the wilayat has become a transit point for travelers coming through the land border crossings, contributing to the economic and tourism boom in Al-Dhahirah Governorate.

He added that the tourism sector in Al Dhahirah Governorate witnessed noticeable growth during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The number of hotel and lodging establishments in the governorate increased to 45 compared to 32 last year, reflecting a growth rate of 41 per cent. Additionally, the number of guests in hotel and lodging establishments rose to 17,943, with a growth rate of 74 per cent. The number of hotel rooms increased to 328, representing a growth rate of 16 per cent.

Moreover, several tourists expressed their satisfaction with the facilities and services available in the Wilayat of Ibri. Hussein Ibrahim from Qatif Governorate in Saudi Arabia mentioned that hotel prices are very reasonable given the available services. He confirmed that this is his sixth visit to the Wilayat of Ibri with his family as they head to Dhofar, using the wilayat as a rest stop for lodging, refueling, and stocking up on supplies for the road.

Similarly, Saad Abdulaziz al Ruwaished from Al-Ahsa Governorate in Saudi Arabia highlighted the safety and flexibility of the road as they travel between the wilayats and governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. He added that the Wilayat of Ibri has become a rest stop during their journey to Dhofar.

During this period, there is a noticeable increase in the movement of GCC visitors in various wilayats of the governorate, exploring its tourist attractions, popular markets, and historical sites. This trend suggests that the governorate could become a significant tourist destination within the travel itineraries of visitors during Dhofar's Khareef Season, attracting tourists from different nationalities, GCC residents, and those crossing through the land border checkpoints.

