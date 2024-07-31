Social media
MARITIME

Old Doha Port transforms into a luxury yachting haven

This aims to bolster maritime tourism and excursions through unique offers and benefits for members of both marinas

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 31, 2024
The Old Doha Port has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a luxurious yachting haven that is attracting discerning clientele and establishing Qatar as a premier yachting destination, Old Doha Port CEO Mohammed Abdulla al-Mulla has said.

“Old Doha Port has significantly revolutionised tourism in Qatar by offering visitors luxury yachting experiences at the port,” he told Gulf Times, adding that they forged strategic partnerships, including a co-operation agreement with Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

This, he pointed out, aims to bolster maritime tourism and excursions through unique offers and benefits for members of both marinas.

Al-Mulla said the Port also collaborates with Qatar’s other marinas, ensuring exclusive benefits for yacht owners throughout the country. The port boasts The Cruise Terminal, a gateway for cruise tourism in collaboration with Visit Qatar, offering round-the-clock immigration and customs services.

As the only marina in Qatar capable of accommodating superyachts, he noted that Old Doha Port has positioned the country as a critical destination for luxury sea travel.

This strategic enhancement has diversified Qatar’s tourism offerings and elevated its profile in the global yachting community, according to al-Mulla.

“Old Doha Port uniquely meets all visitors’ needs by combining an official seaport with world-class food and beverage options, maritime facilities, recreational amenities, lush greenery, and a 5-star hotel, all in one location,” he said.

The port’s long-term plans include the launch of the inaugural Qatar Boat Show this year. This annual event will showcase the pinnacle of luxury yachting, marine innovation, and leisure lifestyle, bringing together local, regional, and international experts in the heart of Doha.

“We have set out to make Old Doha Port a symbol of our nation’s vibrant culture and readiness to meet the demands of the maritime world,” al-Mulla said.

In addition to the Qatar Boat Show, he said Old Doha Port is welcoming private sector proposals for new concepts within the Mina Park areas and undeveloped plots, encouraging further development and innovation.

The port features a world-class marina, the colorful Mina District, one of the world's most beautiful cruise terminals, a reimagined shipping container complex, the nation's largest slipway, and more than 200,000 sqm of greenery. Its central location in Doha, adjacent to popular landmarks such as Doha Corniche and Souq Waqif, makes it an attractive destination for visitors.
