Interocean technician controlling a drone

Specialist provider of offshore support services, Interocean Marine Services (Interocean), has received ABS and DNV approval for Ultrasonic Thickness Measurements (UTM) by use of drones on Mobile Offshore Units.

With these additional certifications, Interocean is set to incorporate its advanced drone technology into its service offering, further strengthening its position as a leading provider of class survey inspection’s.

This news follows the adoption of the Elios 3 UT drone to Interocean’s unmanned autonomous vehicle (UAV) fleet. Providing accurate readings ten times faster than traditional methods, the UTM payload for the Elios 3 UT drone is a step change in integrity inspection.

Cost effective inspection

Interocean's fleet of drones offer a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective inspection solution, minimising downtime while enhancing safety across energy, maritime, and industrial sectors. This certification underpins Interocean's dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable services and reinforces its commitment to continuous innovation.

Interocean is one of the first companies worldwide to receive both ABS and DNV classifications for UTM drone inspections. These prestigious accreditations enable Interocean to further expand its global maritime services, while strengthening trust and collaboration with its customers.

Manager of Remote Inspections, Steven Henderson, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this certification amendment from ABS and DNV. With the integration of drone technology, we're set to revolutionise how ultrasonic thickness gauging surveys are completed offshore, offering a game-changing solution that will lower costs whilst minimising operational risks.

Innovative service

“We're excited to bring this innovative service to our valued clients and new customers across the energy sector, setting a new standard for efficiency and safety in the industry.”

Alongside Interocean’s expert survey and inspection services, it covers a full scope of maritime operations across the UK, Canada and the UAE, with recent expansion into Norway. From quayside to subsea, its global team delivers comprehensive project solutions, handling everything from planning, design, and installation to operational maintenance and decommissioning.

