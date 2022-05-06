UAE - Musafir.com, a leading e-travel firm in the Middle East, has announced that it will be showcasing advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled booking platform for small - medium sized travel agencies at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition to help them grow their revenue opportunities.

Unveiling its plans for the 28th edition of ATM, Musafir said it will unveil a white-label turnkey solution to distribute hotel, rental, flights, transfers, visa, vacation packages for both corporate and leisure travellers.

Its advanced platform uses real time data analytics to respond dynamically to market conditions while taking into account customer segmentation, demand and go paperless route, thus enabling them to address their customers’ needs, tap into recovery growth and enhance the trust of travelers’.

COO Raheesh Babu said Musafir.com was witnessing a surge in travel/ tourism and currently online travel was playing a significant role in the industry’s recovery.

"We want to offer travel agencies and operators a robust tool to succeed in the changing marketplace. The ATM is a leading travel exhibition that will help us connect with several travel agencies and professionals - we look forward to showcasing our innovative platform and addressing the current needs of the industry," he added.

