Egypt - Mountain View has officially launched its dedicated hospitality division, Mountain View Hospitality, marking a strategic expansion into Egypt’s rapidly growing tourism industry.

The new entity is set to manage and operate all hospitality services under the Mountain View brand, with its debut project — KIN Hotel — unveiled as the first venture under this arm. Located within Mountain View’s latest development on Egypt’s North Coast, the hotel introduces a fresh concept under the theme “Chillax Family Hotel,” positioning itself as the first family-centric destination in the area.

Amr Soliman, Founder and Chairperson of Mountain View, commented: “We’re not just launching a new company — we’re entering a powerhouse sector projected to exceed $28bn by 2030, growing at over 7% annually. Through our subsidiaries, we aim to generate thousands of jobs and build world-class destinations that attract foreign investment, helping to cement Egypt’s status as a top global tourism and investment hub.”

Ahmed Morsi, CEO of Mountain View Hospitality, said: “KIN Hotel represents a bold new step in our strategic vision. The name ‘KIN’ reflects the values of family, connection, and belonging. We’re creating a sanctuary for families that combines comfort, serenity, and meaningful experiences. This is just the beginning of a broader expansion plan aimed at redefining hospitality standards in Egypt and beyond.”

With tourism on the rise and Egypt targeting 30 million visitors by 2028, Mountain View Hospitality is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the sector’s future. As the North Coast and Alexandria continue to lead market growth, the company plans to deliver innovative, experience-driven hospitality projects tailored to evolving guest expectations — both locally and regionally.

