Mandarin Oriental is set to introduce its first dedicated golf resort with branded residences in Dubai, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

The resort, set to open in 2030, will be a sanctuary where space, wellbeing, and nature meet.

The property will feature 121 spacious rooms and suites, 97 branded residences, and 97 three- to six-bedroom villas.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer a range of wellness treatments, beauty, and massage treatments in natural surroundings.

The resort will also feature 5,000 square meters of space dedicated to holistic wellbeing, including pools, an outdoor meditation area, a barber, and a salon.

The resort will also offer a comprehensive wellness-led experience programme.

Guests and residents will have access to world-class golf facilities, a Golf Clubhouse, an Equestrian Centre and Clubhouse, and a fully serviced indoor and outdoor Kids' Club and nursery.

The resort will be part of the Jumeirah Golf Estates, the Next Chapter development, offering world-class golf facilities, a golf clubhouse, and a dedicated Equestrian Centre and Clubhouse.

Guests and residents will enjoy a choice of six dining venues, including two restaurants at the Golf Club and a Halfway Hut on the course, in addition to Mandarin Oriental’s signature elevated gastronomy concepts.

The property will also offer extensive meeting and event spaces, including a large ballroom and two outdoor venues, making it an exceptional destination for gatherings.

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, said:“Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah Golf Estates represents an important milestone for the Group as we continue to expand our presence in the region. This project, our first dedicated golf resort, highlights the strength of our partnership with Wasl and reflects our shared vision to create exceptional destinations. By combining world class hospitality with golf, equestrian and wellness experiences, this resort will offer a lifestyle found nowhere else in the city, while the branded residences will create a vibrant community of like-minded individuals who share an appreciation for exceptional living.”

Hesham Al Qassim, Group Chief Executive Officer, Wasl Group, added: “Partnering with Mandarin Oriental at Jumeirah Golf Estates, The Next Chapter marks a defining moment in our mission to shape Dubai’s next era of integrated living. This collaboration builds on a strong foundation of shared success, from the acclaimed Mandarin Oriental Jumeira to the iconic Wasl Tower. At Wasl, we are committed to shaping destinations that seamlessly integrate wellness, connectivity and sophistication on a global scale. This partnership reflects Dubai’s vision as a city of the future, and redefines modern living for generations to come.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

