The hospitality sector in Madinah Region, Saudi Arabia witnessed a notable change during the first half of 2025, topping the regions of the Kingdom in hotel occupancy rates, according to an economic report issued by the Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Chamber.

The report indicated that the occupancy rate in tourist hospitality facilities in Madinah reached 74.7%, with an average daily rate of SAR 538 ($143.45), and revenue per available room hitting SAR 402, reported SPA.

The figures register Madinah as having the highest performance across the Kingdom's regions, followed by Jeddah Governorate with an occupancy rate of 59.7%, and then Riyadh with 58.3%.

The report pointed out that the total licensed hospitality facilities in Madinah Region reached 523 facilities by the end of the first half of the year.

Of these, 456 facilities are within the city of Madinah itself (comprising 361 hotels and 95 serviced apartments).

The total number of licensed rooms in the region reached about 64,569 rooms, with hotels accounting for 94%, placing Madinah second only to Makkah in the number of licensed hotel rooms.

