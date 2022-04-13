Pointspay, the loyalty payment solution from Loylogic has tied up with Jumeirah Group to further expand its Jumeirah One loyalty programme network and enable members to spend and collect points with online retailers across the GCC.

The partnership builds on the existing partnership between Jumeirah One and Loylogic’s rewards solution, Pointshub, and by-invitation-only luxury media platform, Dezerved. With the addition of Pointspay to its rewards programme, Jumeirah One members will now benefit from all three of Loylogic’s loyalty solutions.

Already used by some of the world’s leading loyalty programmes such as SWISS Miles & More and Etihad Guest, Pointspay is an innovative marketing and payment solution (MarPay) from Loylogic that sits at the intersection of performance marketing and payment solutions.

Buy more and pay less

With Pointspay, Jumeirah One members who reside in GCC countries can ‘buy more and pay less’ by spending points instead of, or in combination with cash. Members can also earn additional points on cash payments and access exclusive discounts with some of the region’s leading online retailers, accelerating their journey towards Jumeirah’s extensive range of curated rewards.

Participating retailers span electronics, fashion, kids, perfumes, cosmetics, and experiences, and include leading brands such as Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Mumzworld, Just Lounge, and Yas Marina Circuit, among others.

Dominic Hofer, Founder and CEO of Loylogic, commented: “We have built a fantastic relationship with Jumeirah Group through our existing partnerships with Pointshub and Dezerved. And with the addition of Pointspay, we are excited to help Jumeirah One members boost their spending power, rewarding them through an online shopping experience that makes collecting and redeeming points intuitive and completely seamless.”

Perfect extension

Vicky Elliot, Senior Director Insights, CRM, and Loyalty at Jumeirah Group commented: “Designed to enable our members to enjoy more of life’s pleasures, Jumeirah One is the perfect extension of the brand’s dedication to providing truly personalised and unforgettable experiences.

“We are constantly seeking new ways to enhance our proposition to deliver the very best benefits and cement Jumeirah One’s position as the leading loyalty programme in luxury hospitality. Loylogic is a trusted partner and by building on the success we have seen with Pointshub and Dezerved, we are introducing yet another way to reward and engage our valued members.”

In celebration of the expanded partnership, Jumeirah One members who make a Pointspay purchase with selected partners by the end of April will be in with a chance to win 25,000 bonus Jumeirah One points or brand vouchers, via the newly launched ‘Shop & Win’ raffle.

