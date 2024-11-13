JEDDAH — Jeddah welcomed a new entertainment destination on Monday as the Wonder District opened its doors to the public. The 30-day event, taking place off King Abdulaziz Road, is the latest addition to the Makkah region’s growing entertainment scene.



On its opening day, the Wonder District drew a large crowd eager to experience the diverse range of fun and adventure activities. Families and youths alike were captivated by the unique landmarks, amusement park, and creatively designed restaurants. Live shows further enhanced the overall entertainment experience.



Part of the Jeddah Event Calendar, the Wonder District offers a mix of modern games, interactive experiences, and family-friendly activities. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, it caters to all age groups.



The 10 carefully designed zones — Wonder Jungle, Let’s Play, Spooky Circus, Rides and Carnival Games, Wonder Job, Smiley Beach, Blast Off, Wonder Theater, Food and Beverage, and Retail Area — provide a range of interactive shows, modern games, and thrilling experiences.



The Wonder District aligns with the goals of Vision 2030, which aims to make the entertainment sector a significant economic and tourism driver, thus improving the people’s quality of life.

