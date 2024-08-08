Muscat: In a significant move to enhance the travel experience for Arabic-speaking visitors, India’s Ministry of Tourism has launched an Arabic-language information helpline.

This initiative aims to assist tourists from Arabic-speaking countries, providing them with essential support and assistance during their travels in India.

The helpline is expected to be of great assistance for Omani travellers, with the latest statistics showing around 50,000 Omanis visiting India in 2023.

On Wednesday, India’s Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, announced the helpline in the Lok Sabha, India’s lower house of Parliament.

The toll-free number, 1800111363, will offer comprehensive support and designated services, delivering vital travel information and assistance in Arabic. Additionally, tourists can access this information via short code 1363 in 12 foreign languages, including Arabic.

Among Indian languages, Hindi is available, and English, widely used in India, is also included in the service.

Among the other languages supported for the helpline are French, German, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin (Chinese), Portuguese and Russian.

Short codes are abbreviated numbers used for multimedia messages (MMS) and short messages (SMS) within mobile network systems, making it easier for tourists to access help quickly.

“With efforts by the Ministry of Tourism, 15 state governments and union territory administrations have deployed special tourist police to assist visitors,” Shekhawat added.

He expressed hope that these measures would make travel in India easier and more enjoyable for international visitors.

There has been growing cooperation between Oman and India with both the nations having a series of meetings to bolster the bilateral relations.

According to the Indian Embassy in Oman, Omanis are eligible for e-visas to India with applications processed online within 48 hours for a fee of OMR16, and the visa valid for one year. Oman and India have enhanced cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, defence, maritime security, metals and mining, manufacturing, aerospace, and logistics.

The launch of the Arabic helpline and the strengthening of bilateral ties underscore India’s commitment to fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for international visitors while deepening its strategic partnerships with Arabic-speaking travellers.

