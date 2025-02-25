For over 60 years, Egypt has been a key market for Hilton, and its commitment to expansion in the country continues. With 14 hotels currently in operation, Hilton plans to increase its footprint to over 40 properties, including 25 new openings. Recent signings include more than 10 new hotels, introducing the Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and an all-inclusive Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

Daily News Egypt sat down with Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, to discuss the company’s expansion plans, its vision for the hospitality sector, and how regional economic trends are shaping Hilton’s growth strategy.

How do economic growth trends in the Middle East and Africa influence Hilton’s expansion strategy over the next five years?

The tourism and hospitality sectors in the Middle East and Africa are experiencing remarkable growth, fuelled by significant public and private investments aimed at attracting foreign capital, enhancing infrastructure, and improving regional connectivity. Hilton remains optimistic about the future of the region. With over 350 hotels currently operating or in the pipeline across MEA, the company is committed to diversifying its portfolio and introducing more of its award-winning brands across different price points to meet the evolving demands of travelers.

What key economic factors does Hilton prioritize when assessing new investments in emerging markets?

The rapid growth of middle-class households in the Middle East, expected to increase by nearly 40% by 2030, significantly influences Hilton’s expansion strategy. The mid-market segment now accounts for more than a quarter of its regional pipeline. At the same time, there is increasing demand for lifestyle properties, as travellers seek more authentic cultural experiences. In Egypt, this trend is particularly strong, with the number of lifestyle hotels expected to double in the coming years, reaching over 25 properties under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Tapestry Collection by Hilton brands.

Egypt’s record-breaking 15.7 million tourist arrivals in 2024 and its goal to welcome 30 million visitors by 2030 further solidify its position as a major tourism hub. The government is actively supporting this growth through incentives for international travel and hotel investment, aiming to double hotel room capacity. Recognizing Egypt’s immense potential, Hilton is reinforcing its commitment to the country.

Hilton recently announced an ambitious expansion plan in Egypt. Can you share more details about the latest signings?

Egypt remains a key market for Hilton, where it has built a strong presence over the past six decades. With 14 hotels currently operating, the company plans to open 25 new properties, bringing the total to over 40 in the coming years. Recent signings include more than 10 new hotels, introducing Curio Collection by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton to the Egyptian market for the first time, along with an all-inclusive Hilton Hotels & Resorts property.

The expansion also includes new properties under the DoubleTree by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn brands, ensuring a diverse range of options for travellers looking for world-class hospitality. This growing presence is expected to create over 5,000 job opportunities across the country.

With many MEA countries pursuing economic diversification strategies, such as Saudi Vision 2030, how is Hilton aligning with these transformations?

Hilton fully supports the region’s economic diversification efforts, particularly initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030. Saudi Arabia is currently Hilton’s largest pipeline market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company is working closely with partners to develop key business and leisure destinations, expanding its network in both major cities and emerging tourism hubs.

Could you elaborate on Hilton’s expansion in Saudi Arabia, including targeted openings and contracts?

Hilton is actively expanding in Saudi Arabia with plans to open over 70 hotels and exceed 100 properties in the coming years. The company is strengthening its presence in key destinations such as Jeddah, Riyadh, Al Ahsa, and the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Among the most notable projects are three upcoming hotels in Al Ahsa, including an eco-resort, an agri-resort, and an adventure resort. Additionally, Hilton is launching the first Waldorf Astoria in Madinah and two luxury properties in Diriyah.

Currently, Hilton operates 21 hotels with more than 6,000 rooms in Saudi Arabia, including the newly opened Hilton Riyadh Olaya and The Hotel Galleria Jeddah, Curio Collection by Hilton. Alongside its expansion, the company is committed to creating approximately 15,000 job opportunities across the Kingdom, with half of these roles dedicated to Saudi nationals, reinforcing its focus on developing local talent.

What is Hilton’s current presence in the UAE, and what future expansions are planned?

Hilton has significantly expanded its footprint in the UAE, quadrupling the number of hotels in the country over the past decade. Today, it operates 36 hotels, with 12 more in the pipeline. The company recently announced the opening of the first Waldorf Astoria in Abu Dhabi and several luxurious branded residences, including Waldorf Astoria Residences in Dubai Downtown and Ras Al Khaimah.

Can you provide an overview of Hilton’s total global and regional presence?

Globally, Hilton operates more than 8,000 hotels, spanning nearly 500,000 rooms worldwide. In the Middle East, including Egypt, the company currently manages 104 hotels and plans to more than double its presence to over 230 properties in the coming years.

With increasing competition in MEA, particularly in luxury and mid-scale segments, what key advantages does Hilton leverage to maintain market leadership?

Hilton brings over a century of hospitality expertise, which remains a key differentiator in a highly competitive market. The company’s reputation for world-class service and reliability continues to earn the trust of customers and business partners. In Egypt, where Hilton has a legacy spanning more than 60 years, the company remains committed to shaping the future of hospitality with continued expansion and innovation.

