The global travel and tourism industry is a significant contributor to job creation, employing 348 million people, stated a top official of World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), adding that the sector is poised to hit $15 trillion over the next decade, growing at twice the rate of global GDP growth.

This growth must align with sustainability efforts, said its President and CEO Julia Simpson, lauding the UAE for their efforts in utilising travel and tourism to promote sustainable development.

She stressed upon the global significance of the travel and tourism industry, noting that it sustains one in every ten jobs worldwide and contributes to one in every ten dollars of global economic growth.

Simpson was speaking to the media on the last day of the 80th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit held in Dubai.

The UAE recognised early on the impact of tourism in fostering a thriving economy, she stated.

Simpson specifically commended the UAE's involvement in the WTTC's Hotel Sustainability Basics programme, which ensures that hotels adhere to basic sustainability standards, enabling travellers to make informed decisions based on a hotel's environmental commitment.

Regarding sustainability in travel and tourism, she underlined it as a universal challenge across all sectors, including travel and tourism.

She emphasised the importance of government support in producing sustainable aviation fuel and called for policy measures that encourage and commit to its production.

Furthermore, utilising renewable energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is significant, as energy consumption accounts for 25% of greenhouse gases in the travel and tourism sector.-TradeArabia News Service

