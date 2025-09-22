Georgia's latest campaign, “Feel the Rhythm,” aligned with the global brand promise “Emotions are Georgia,” invites GCC travellers to explore a destination where European elegance meets warm hospitality, just four hours away.

As GCC outbound travel spending is projected to exceed $158.8 million by 2034, Georgia is redefining the concept of an ideal escape for GCC travellers by combining luxury experiences with mid-market affordability, offering 30–40% more value than similar European destinations.

In 2024, the country welcomed 7.4 million international visitors, with GCC travellers becoming a key focus of its tourism strategy in the post-pandemic landscape.

The campaign highlights a travel experience where visitors can wake up in the mountains, have lunch by the sea, and dine in a historic city—all in one day.

Located between the Caucasus Mountains and the Black Sea, Georgia offers a range of seasonal activities: ski slopes and family resorts in winter, blooming orchards in spring, vibrant coastlines in summer, and golden vineyards in autumn. Each season presents new opportunities for exploration.

Speaking on the campaign, Maia Omiadze, Head of Administration at the Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA), said: “For the Middle East, this campaign has been carefully curated to showcase the many rhythms of Georgia that travellers may not yet know from family escapes in the mountains to vibrant coastal summers and timeless cultural traditions. It captures the true emotions of Georgia, aiming to put our country on every traveller’s mind as a destination that is not only close, but deeply memorable.”

Seamless visa-free entry for GCC nationals and expedited e-visas for residents enhance Georgia's accessibility. The country redefines hospitality not only through luxury hotels and resorts but also through mid-market accommodations designed for GCC travellers.

The essence of Georgia is found in its people and culture, evident in shared meals of khachapuri and khinkali, resonant harmonies in ancient churches, and lively markets. The campaign emphasizes that Georgia is not just a destination to visit, but a place to experience.

For families, couples, adventurers, and food enthusiasts, Georgia offers an accessible yet profound travel experience. The invitation remains: come and Feel the Rhythm.

