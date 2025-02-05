UAE - Four Seasons, a leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company, together with RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed real estate developer, announce plans for a new beach Resort and Private Residences as part of the flagship 400 hectare (1,000-acre) master-planned waterfront destination – Mina.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina will establish a new benchmark for the region’s luxury hospitality and lifestyle offerings.

Designed as a sanctuary of beachfront sophistication and natural beauty with a wide array of amenities, the approximately 150 rooms, suites and signature villas, alongside approximately 130 Private Residences will elevate Mina into a premier destination to live and stay.

“Four Seasons entry into Ras Al Khaimah represents a significant milestone in our strategic expansion within the UAE,” says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. “We are proud to partner with RAK Properties to bring our shared commitment to service excellence, exceptional quality and unparalleled living to a new destination for guests and residents to explore with a brand they know and trust.”

Mina has been designed as a two-island escape amid the surrounding beauty of Ras Al Khaimah, the serene waters of the Arabian Gulf, 18 kilometres (11 miles) of waterfront and private beaches, and impressive views of the Hajar mountain range.

Guests and residents will enjoy panoramic sea views, marina access, and a range of world-class amenities comprised of spas, waterfront restaurants and cafes, and much more.

“We are delighted to partner with Four Seasons to bring their unrivalled luxury hospitality and service to Mina,” says Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer, RAK Properties. “This collaboration will create a truly iconic destination, blending the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah with the global acclaim of the Four Seasons brand. Mina is at the forefront of our growth and transformation agenda, and this new resort and residences will play a key role in taking us to the next level. We are proud that Four Seasons, of all of the locations in Ras Al Khaimah, chose Mina. We look forward to launching residential sales towards the end of this year and commencing construction in early 2026.”

The new resort and residences will be in close proximity to all of Mina’s key leisure attractions – including the Yacht Club, Wharf, and Boulevard – together creating what will become one of the UAE’s most sought-after destinations. Killa Design – one of the world’s top architectural design practices – was appointed to lead the concept masterplan design process for the new Four Seasons at Mina.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS RESORT AND RESIDENCES RAS AL KHAIMAH AT MINA

Four Seasons Resort Ras Al Khaimah will offer a dynamic collection of accommodations and amenities designed to suit the needs of every discerning traveller. Across each guest room, suite, and villa, the Four Seasons experience will be brought to life, offering a luxury island respite just one hour from the Dubai International Airport and 30 minutes from the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

The development will feature extensive wellness facilities with 10 treatment rooms and a beauty salon; family and adult pools; paddle, tennis and basketball courts; and a fully equipped fitness centre.

For children and young adults, dedicated space to connect and explore will be available through the complimentary Kids For All Seasons program.

Anchored by the Resort’s grand ballroom, generous indoor and outdoor event spaces have been expertly designed for celebrations and gatherings of all sizes.

For seamless living and exclusive access, Four Seasons guests and residents will enjoy secluded beaches and a dedicated marina for private boat arrivals and effortless connectivity to nearby islands.

Four Seasons Private Residences Ras Al Khaimah will feature villas ranging from four to six bedrooms, as well as luxury apartments ranging from two-to-five-bedrooms.

Fully managed by Four Seasons staff and led by an experienced Director of Residences, homeowners can also opt to participate in a voluntary and flexible rental program, providing peace of mind that their homes are expertly cared for, whether they are at home or away.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina joins the growing collection of Four Seasons properties in the UAE, which currently includes Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah, and the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC.

