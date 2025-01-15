Fly Khiva Group, the Uzbekistan-based private airline, has announced Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), as its exclusive general sales agent (GSA) in the country.

The partnership highlights the growing significance of Saudi Arabia as a primary market for Fly Khiva, as both parties align to meet the needs of travellers to the Kingdom.

With Fly Khiva set to operate its maiden flight to Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, in January 2025, the Kingdom is all set to welcome more Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from the Central Asian country.

The strategic partnership showcases Uzbekistan's prominence as a source market for religious tourism, and the newly launched flight service facilitates easy and direct access to the Holy Land.

Almosafer’s robust market presence and reach in Saudi Arabia will help Fly Khiva expand its operations in the region and ensure seamless service for passengers.

Almosafer will leverage its Destination Management Company, Discover Saudi, and its Hajj & Umrah tour operator, Mawasim, to boost Fly Khiva’s sales across the Kingdom.

Dilshod Hodjaev, CEO of Fly Khiva, said about the partnership, "We look forward to offering our passengers exceptional travel experiences through this exciting new collaboration. Almosafer’s market expertise and technological prowess will enable us to reach newer markets and offer a seamless experience for all.”

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, "We believe strategic alliances are key to the success of our travel journey and are excited to welcome Fly Khiva to our portfolio of esteemed partners to enable an increase in air connectivity for Uzbek pilgrims seeking to visit the Kingdom for Hajj and Umrah.”

The airline is set to deploy a Boeing 757-300, equipped with spacious seats and an advanced entertainment system for the newly launched Jeddah sector.

Almosafer's partnership with Fly Khiva reinforces its commitment to improving connectivity and making travel to and from Saudi Arabia easier.

