With winter finally arriving after prolonged heatwaves, the tourism sector in the region is set to see a boost, stimulating local businesses and offering new opportunities for domestic travel.

As the cooler weather encourages outdoor activities, several key festivals in Oman are emerging as magnets for tourists, bringing both local residents and international visitors together to celebrate culture, heritage and entertainment.

One of the most notable examples is Muscat Nights festival, which has made a strong comeback after a hiatus caused by various interruptions over the years. Formerly known as the Muscat Festival, this event has historically served as a major cultural hub, bringing together the city’s multicultural community.

While it had lost some of its luster in the past decade due to factors like the pandemic and fluctuations in the oil market, the festival is once again drawing significant attention and is helping reinvigorate the capital’s tourism scene.

The revival of Muscat Nights comes at a time when global tourism is rebounding, with 1.1 billion people travelling internationally in the first nine months of 2024, nearly recovering pre-pandemic levels.

The Middle East, in particular, has seen a 29-per cent increase in visitors compared to 2019, and Oman has been a key beneficiary of this growth. From January to October 2024, the country welcomed 3.2 million visitors, contributing to a robust hospitality sector, which reported 47.2 per cent occupancy and generated over RO 186 million in revenue.

Additionally, the Khareef Dhofar Season has further proven the positive impact of well-planned events. Attracting over one million tourists to Dhofar Governorate, the festival’s success has been acknowledged by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who has stressed the importance of continuing to innovate and improve tourism offerings to ensure sustained growth. This success, along with other regional festivals, is positioning Oman as a premier tourist destination.

In Suhar, the third edition of the Suhar Festival, coinciding with Oman’s 54th National Day celebrations, is currently underway. The festival offers over 35 activities on the Grand Stage, 40 activities on the Children’s Theatre, and more than 100 activities across heritage villages. Visitors can enjoy a mix of cultural performances, international sports competitions, and entertainment shows like musical fountains and interactive films. The festival has also made special provisions for people with disabilities, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity.

Similarly, the second edition of the Musandam Winter Entertainment Festival attracted tourists to the governorate with a variety of events designed for all age groups.

From circus performances to cultural exhibitions and activities for children, the festival aims to position Musandam as a family-friendly destination while highlighting the governorate’s rich culture and traditions. A key focus of the event is to support local small and medium enterprises, providing them with a platform to showcase their products and services.

Visitor feedback has highlighted areas for improvement, such as the need for more ticket counters, online payment options and the installation of ATMs, to ensure a smoother and more convenient experience for festival-goers.

With these events, Oman is capitalising on its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes, positioning itself as a top tourist destination in the region.

Festivals like Muscat Nights, Suhar Festival and Musandam Winter are playing a pivotal role in attracting both local and international visitors, creating opportunities for the tourism industry and supporting the nation’s economic recovery.

