DUBAI: Emirates is extending the suspension of check-in for passengers departing Dubai effective until 09:00 on 18th April, due to continued operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions, the Airline announced on its official X account.

Emirates had previously announced that it is suspending check-in for passengers departing DXB from 08:00 on 17th April until midnight, due to operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions.

Customers departing Dubai are advised to not travel to the airport until after 09:00 on 18th April, and only if they have a confirmed flight booking. “Do not come to the airport if you have a booking before this time, as you will be unable to check in,” the Airline stated.