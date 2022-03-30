Discovery Bank recently launched Vitality Travel, an integrated travel-booking service with discounts and simplified trip management.

The comprehensive travel offering is the world’s first shared-value travel platform which channels behavioural savings into savings on flights, holiday accommodation, car hire and holiday packages.



“Vitality Travel further expands the value clients get as they continue to monetise positive health and financial behaviours,” says Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank.



“The new travel offering combines Discovery Bank’s digital payments and platform capabilities with Vitality’s rewards expertise and partner network to access a world of travel deals in a uniquely convenient way.”



Vitality Travel provides clients with a unified platform to view, book and change flights, holiday accommodation and car hire. Clients can easily compare travel prices across the market and benefit from discounts with a wide range of travel partners. Bookings are payable directly from a client’s Discovery Bank account or with Miles which clients get from managing their health and money well.



Vitality Travel enables Discovery Bank clients to book – with personalised discounts – directly through the Discovery Bank website, where they have access to all local and international airlines, which currently includes five local and three international airline partners at discounted rates, as well as discounts at over 1,000 holiday accommodation properties and car-hire services, and soon, holiday packages as well.



“We are building an integrated travel ecosystem to cover every aspect of planning a travel experience within Discovery Bank, from bookings to the Priority Fast Track service at the airport and lounge access. Our recently launched Forex accounts provide real-time access to foreign currencies in the palm of your hand with a multi-currency card to use while travelling abroad, and we will soon offer visa applications and travel-insurance integration,” Kallner says.



Managing travel bookings easily



Vitality Travel provides access to all airlines and to more than 40 local and regional flight destinations with new partners FlySafair, Airlink and Lift for local flights, in addition to existing partners kulula.com and British Airways operated by Comair.



International flight partners Emirates, British Airways and Qantas are integrated into the platform.



Accommodation options include hotels, apartments and local game lodges.



Clients will also soon have access to a digital vault to store important documents, get free travel insurance and buy additional top-up travel cover when booking international flights with a Discovery Bank card.



Additional travel benefits are available to qualifying Discovery Bank Black and Purple cardholders to use the Discovery Bank Priority Fast Track at OR Tambo and Cape Town International airports and to access more than 1,200 airport lounges globally.



Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality, says: “The beauty of Vitality Travel is that it’s fully secure and easy to use, with all your travel needs looked after through a single platform. It really makes it possible to go everywhere and to have an affordable travel experience, as a reward for your positive behaviour."

