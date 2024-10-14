One of United Development Company’s (UDC) new projects, Crystal Walkway, is expected to shine the spotlight on Qatar as a world-class and leading tourist destination in the region and beyond, an official said on Sunday.



Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of Cityscape 2024, UDC Public Services executive director Abdullatif Ali al-Yafei announced that Crystal Walkway will feature “the world’s largest collection of crystals in one location.”



He explained that Crystal Walkway is one of the stunning amenities of Crystal Residence at Gewan Island.



UDC is the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, al-Yafei said, adding that Gewan Island and its residential and commercial projects are being highlighted at Cityscape, which will run until tomorrow at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).



Al-Yafei believes Crystal Walkway, a 450-m fully air-conditioned outdoor promenade adorned with 10 tonnes of crystals and consisting of 45 crystal shades providing 14,000sq m of shade, “will be Qatar’s top destination.”



“The walkway comprises 10 tonnes of crystals of different sizes ranging from 5mm to 10cm distributed in different ways. We will have 180 illuminated crystal flooring boxes protected by glass that people can walk on. These floors represent five different themes: desert, snow, forest, sea, and machinery,” al-Yafei said.



Additionally, Crystal Walkway will showcase two five-metre-high crystal clocks, and 15 building signages made entirely of crystals. Additionally, the development includes 18 crystal trees and crystal plantations along the promenade, creating a mesmerising environment for visitors, al-Yafei pointed out.



Al-Yafei said UDC’s latest crystal-laden attraction is part of the larger Gewan Island project, which includes Crystal Residence, which comprises 586 residential units distributed across 15 mixed-use buildings. Al-Yafei also reported that “80% of the apartments have already been sold, with all retail spaces fully occupied.”



He also emphasised that while the project’s opulence is evident, the company has not overlooked environmental concerns: “UDC cares a lot about the environment and reducing CO2. The development boasts extensive green spaces, with approximately 50% of the 450,000sq m area dedicated to landscaping, including 13,000 tropical plants within the Crystal Walkway.



According to al-Yafei, the project also aims to achieve sustainability certifications, having already secured GSAS certification for its design, with operational certification “expected in early 2025.”



Al-Yafei said, “We are confident that the project would become a top destination in the country and the region, supporting Qatar’s tourism goals while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and luxury.”

