Jeddah: Cruise Saudi - A Public Investment Fund Owned entity- has received the luxury cruise ship "Silver Cloud" of the "Silver Sea" company on its first visit to explore the Kingdom as a new tourist destination featuring historical treasures, rich cultural heritage, and nature.



The "Silver Cloud" docked at the Jeddah Islamic Port on its course to Greece on May 2 to anchor there for five days before sailing north along the Red Sea coast en route to the commercial port of Yanbu on May 7, where an exchange of shields ceremony was held to celebrate this occasion in both ports by the "Cruise Saudi" team, the ship's captain and senior officials, following the global tradition of the cruise community.



The "Silver Sea" company chose the port of Jeddah as the first Saudi port in which the turnaround passenger exchange process takes place, where the passengers conclude their cruise and spend some time exploring the Kingdom before leaving by air and at the same time welcoming the arrival of tourists through King Abdulaziz International Airport to spend some time in Jeddah and other regions before leaving on board the ship to experience the tourist cruise, offering its guests the opportunity to explore the Kingdom before or after the experience of the cruise on board the Silver Cloud.



The ship's long docking period in the port provided the opportunity for the Cruise Saudi team to organize coastal tours in cooperation with the Silver Cloud crew, and fix a program for its 210 passengers, to ensure an exceptional experience of the Kingdom.