Bahrain - Cipriani, the globally renowned Italian restaurant and hospitality brand, has announced the launch of its first Pool & Beach concept in Bahrain.

This highly anticipated debut, opening soon, will be located within the scenic Marassi Beach, offering guests an exquisite blend of elegance and relaxation against the backdrop of Bahrain’s golden sands and azure waters, said a statement.

Cipriani Pool & Beach, combines stylish sunbeds by the pool with private cabanas on the beach, offering guests an unparalleled experience in a breathtaking setting.

The menu will consist of a variety of Italian flavors specifically crafted for the pool and beach area. Complementing the culinary offerings, a selection of refreshing cocktails will be available, ensuring a perfect day in the sun.

To enhance the atmosphere, Cipriani Pool & Beach, will feature live entertainment, including a saxophonist, creating a vibrant yet relaxed ambiance for all guests.

