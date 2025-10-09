UAE - The aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm has been transformed into the Lost World Aquarium, set to open on October 27.

This marine-themed entertainment destination combines animal habitats, advanced technology, storytelling, live mermaid performances, and educational programmes for all ages.

The transformation features custom-curated technologies, including over 1,900 LED panels and 55 projectors, creating an immersive underwater experience across 14 interactive themed rooms.

The Interactive Trident allows guests to unlock over 20 additional experiences, enhancing engagement with the exhibits.

The aquarium emphasises education and ocean awareness with interactive displays and behind-the-scenes tours led by marine experts.

It is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and introduces 430 new marine animals across 35 species, along with 19 new marine habitats.

A highlight of the attraction is the live mermaid show, "Return of the Trident," performed in the Ambassador Lagoon.

The Lost World Aquarium is part of Aquaventure World, which includes the world's largest waterpark, featuring record-breaking slides and various marine experiences.

