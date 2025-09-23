Riyadh - AlKhaleej Training and Education Company signed a $60,000 exclusive license agreement with Bangkok-based Dusit Thani College on 21 September 2025.

The agreement aims to deliver Dusit’s global programs across Saudi Arabia, according to a bourse filing.

Through this partnership, AlKhaleej Training becomes the first provider to introduce Thai hospitality education to the Kingdom.

In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the deal covers equipping the Saudi nationals with internationally recognized skills for the Kingdom’s growing tourism and hospitality sector.

Meanwhile, the first training programs in Riyadh are planned for early 2026, with the financial impact continuing throughout the five years from the signing date.

It is worth noting that Alkhaleej Training will pay Dusit Thani College a 5% share of net revenues from licensed programs and certified courses.

Last August, Alkhaleej Training inked a SAR 36.23 million contract with Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) to offer medical insurance services to its employees and their families.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

