Just a short drive from Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain Region offers a refreshing change of pace and a wealth of experiences for travellers seeking heritage, adventure, and wellbeing.

Al Ain Region is home to treasures such as Al Ain Oasis, Jebel Hafit, Bida bint Saud, and Hili Archaeological Park.

Visitors can step back in time at Al Jahili Fort, one of the largest in the UAE, or explore Qasr Al Muwaiji, a historic fort that offers insight into the nation’s leadership heritage.

Art lovers can visit the Al Qattara Arts Centre, which combines a public garden with an onsite gallery showcasing works by Emirati and UAE-based artists.

Families will find plenty to enjoy, from the region’s largest zoo, Al Ain Zoo, to the adrenaline-filled Al Ain Adventure park and the scenic Jebel Hafit Desert Park.

For those seeking relaxation, the lush Al Ain Oasis, the picnic-perfect Green Mubazzarah, and the therapeutic Salt Cave provide moments of peace and rejuvenation.

With its unique blend of culture, nature, and leisure, Al Ain Region is a hidden gem waiting to be unlocked for your clients. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

