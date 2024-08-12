Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, together with executive travel managers and buyers from 17 leading international corporations, have launched the Accor Global Leadership Council (GLC), an innovative advisory board aimed at reimagining the future of corporate travel and meetings.

Established to create a forward-looking vision for business travel and corporate meetings, the GLC connects business leaders responsible for corporate travel across diverse industries with senior executives from Accor.

Council delegates include representatives from sectors such as financial services, engineering, manufacturing, transportation, energy, professional services and technology.

The GLC discussed shifting corporate and traveller expectations; the importance of recognition, personalisation and B2B-focused loyalty; the evolving importance of sustainability; emerging traveller trends; the role and impact of distribution and pricing; and a deep-dive on areas of Accor’s business and brands.

The Global Leadership Council delegates, who have a combined employee base of over 2.7 million travellers, unanimously agreed the top three priorities for business travel are:

*TravelLer experience and well-being – including corporate employee engagement, wellness, traveller security and digital efficiencies.

*Cost management and optimization – including program compliance, pricing, cost-reduction and cost avoidance.

*Sustainability – including sustainable action, carbon budgets and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion)

Antony Meguerdijian, SVP Sales, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific at Accor said: "The dynamics of international and corporate travel in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific region are evolving rapidly. It is essential for both our clients and hospitality businesses to adapt to new demands and priorities."

"The new GLC, and the program of client and commercial partner events we host across the region, are critical forums for sharing insights and collaborating on solutions that meet the changing needs of travellers and delegates. Travel and tourism is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by an increased focus on flexibility, sustainability, cost and personalisation," he noted.

"At Accor, we are committed to not only meeting these needs but also anticipating them, ensuring that every journey is as enriching and impactful as the destination and travel intent itself," he added.

Highlighting the group’s commitment to thought leadership in the leisure and business travel sectors, Accor has been actively involved in several key events in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions.

The Group recently hosted a private dinner at the new Banyan Tree in Dubai during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) event, bringing together 50 industry leaders from top travel firms around the world.

Additionally, Accor has demonstrated its expertise in the business travel sector by hosting the prestigious Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) conference at Swissôtel Singapore in May.

This significant event attracted over 800 top travel buyers from leading companies worldwide. The GBTA board was also hosted for dinner at the iconic Raffles Singapore, where a customer advisory meeting was held to capture key business travel insights, further cementing Accor's role as an industry leader.

Kerry Healy, Chief Commercial Officer for Accor in MEA and Asia Pacific, said: "Our recent events in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific underscore Accor's unwavering commitment to fostering strong relationships with our partners and communities. These gatherings, along with the expansion of our 'All Thanks To You' customer appreciation weeks, demonstrate our continuous efforts to connect with and celebrate the millions of guests we welcome both locally and globally."

"In Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, we are honoured to support some of the fastest growing and most ambitious countries in prioritising their tourism economies. We play a crucial role in fostering their growth ambitions and serving the travellers they represent," noted Healy.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of industry innovation, driving meaningful conversations and initiatives that open new horizons for travel," she stated.

Accor’s dedication to inclusivity and diverse community engagement was further emphasised during the Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE) with the hosting of Gayte - a celebration of the LGBTQI travel community in Australia.

This event showcased Accor’s commitment to fostering open mindsets and expanding travel horizons for all communities, she added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).