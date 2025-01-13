Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the progress of the Great Transfiguration project in Saint Catherine, South Sinai, with the participation of several ministries and relevant authorities.

The Prime Minister opened the meeting by highlighting the special attention the project has received from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who has been closely monitoring its progress. This attention is due to the historical and spiritual significance of Saint Catherine, regarded as the only place on Earth where Almighty God manifested Himself, speaking to Prophet Moses.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Madbouly emphasized ongoing efforts to implement various tourism, development, and service projects aimed at improving the services in this unique location. These include the development of the tourist area, construction of a mountain hotel, a new visitor center, an administrative complex, a residential district in Al-Zaytouna, the establishment of Peace Square, and the enhancement of Wadi Al-Deir and Bedouin housing. In addition, several infrastructure upgrades are underway, such as expanding and modernizing utility networks, widening and dualizing roads, and developing Saint Catherine International Airport. These initiatives aim to prepare the area for an influx of tourists and to fully leverage its numerous attractions.

Madbouly also underscored the importance of educational and awareness campaigns to raise understanding of the site’s religious and cultural significance, emphasizing the need to preserve its revered status across the three Abrahamic religions.

Mohamed Al-Homsani, the cabinet’s official spokesperson, reported that the overall completion rate of the various projects has reached 90%, with work proceeding to expedite the final stages and bring the projects into operation. Key developments highlighted include the new Visitor Center, Peace Square, eco-lodge, mountain hotel, administrative complex, and the residential area in Al-Zaytouna. Other ongoing projects include the renovation of existing infrastructure, the tourist area, Wadi Al-Deir, and Bedouin housing, alongside upgrades to water lines, electricity networks, and key roads. Flood risk mitigation measures are also being implemented.

The Prime Minister directed preparations for an official inauguration ceremony to celebrate the completion of these significant projects, which are expected to boost tourism and attract new visitors to the region.

